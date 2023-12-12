Headlines

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

Meet doctor who started UPSC exam preparation during COVID, became IAS in first attempt, his AIR was...

India’s richest star kid is worth Rs 1350 crore, has private jet and six luxury cars, not Ranbir, NTR, Hrithik, Prabhas

Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures: ‘I think he needs…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

DNA TV Show: Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh's CMs announced, suspense continues over Rajasthan's face

7 benefits of hing water

9 times Sidharth Shukla inspired us with strong messages

IPL Auction 2024: Total slots remaining for each franchise

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

Jackie Shroff breaks silence on son Tiger Shroff’s recent box office failures: ‘I think he needs…’

This Indian actor has been awarded Italy’s highest civilian honour, called a superstar in Europe; not SRK, Rajni, Big B

HomeWorld

World

US 'concerned' about reports that Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

US is concerned about reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack carried out in southern Lebanon in October, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The United States is concerned about reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack carried out in southern Lebanon in October, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday (local time).

Speaking to reporters while en route to Philadelphia, John Kirby said the US will be asking questions to get more details about it. He stressed that the US provides material like white phosphorus to another military with the full expectation that it will be used for legitimate purposes and in keeping with the law of armed conflict.

Asked about reports claiming that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in October attack in Lebanon, Kirby said, "We've seen the reports. Certainly concerned about that. We'll be asking questions to try to learn a little bit more. I do think it's important to remind that white phosphorus does have a legitimate military utility in terms of illumination and producing smoke to conceal movements."

"And obviously, anytime that we provide items like white phosphorus to another military, it is with the full expectation that it will be used in keeping with those legitimate purposes and in keeping with the law of armed conflict. But we've seen these reports. They're fresh. Just don't have any more on it right now," he added. 

Kirby made the remarks in response to The Washington Post report that claimed that US-supplied white phosphorus munitions were used in an October attack in southern Lebanon. The attack had injured at least nine civilians in what a rights group says should be investigated as a war crime, The Washington Post reported citing its analysis of shell fragments found in a small village.

A journalist working for The Washington Post found remnants of three 155-millimeter artillery rounds fired into Dheira, near the border of Israel. The rounds that eject felt wedges saturated with white phosphorous that burn at high temperatures produce billowing smoke to obscure troop movements as they fall haphazardly over a wide area, The Washington Post reported. Reacting to The Washington Post's report, the Israel Defence Forces said that it "only uses legal weaponry." 

It said that the shells used by the IDF do not contain white phosphorus, which are legal as per international law, The Times of Israel reported. 

"The main smoke shells used by the IDF do not contain white phosphorus. Similar to many Western armies, the IDF also has smoke shells that contain white phosphorus, which are legal according to international law, and the choice to use them is influenced by operational considerations and availability compared to alternatives," the IDF said. 

"These shells are intended for smokescreens, and not for an attack or ignition, and they are not legally defined as incendiary weapons," it added, The Times of Israel reported. 

The IDF said that under its existing procedures, white phosphorus shells are not to be utilised in urban regions, "except in certain exceptional cases." 

It said, "These restrictions are in line with international law, and are even stricter than [the latter]," The Times of Israel reported. 

Since October 7, tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid exchanges of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The tensions between two sides started amid Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, followed by cross-border attack by terror group Hamas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

Jaya Ahsan on working with Pankaj Tripathi in her Bollywood debut Kadak Singh: 'I felt a bit nervous...' | Exclusive

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Most searched film actress in the world on Google in 2023 is Indian; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Rashmika, Aishwarya

This businessman owns India’s most expensive car worth Rs 14 crore; it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE