US concerned about North Korea's display of new intercontinental ballistic missile, calls for complete denuclearisation

After North Korea unveiled previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at a military parade on Saturday that showcased the country`s long-range weapons for the first time in two years, a senior US administration on Saturday called the display "disappointing" and called on the government to negotiate to achieve complete denuclearization.

"It is disappointing to see the DPRK continuing to prioritize its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile program over working towards a brighter future for the North Korean people," the official said. "The United States... calls on the DPRK to engage in sustained and substantive negotiations to achieve complete denuclearization."

Analysts said the missile, which was shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world if it becomes operational.

"This missile is a monster," said Melissa Hanham, deputy director of the Open Nuclear Network.

Also displayed were the Hwasong-15, which is the longest-range missile ever tested by North Korea, and what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Ahead of the parade, which was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers` Party, officials in South Korea and the United States said Kim Jong Un could use the event to unveil a new "strategic weapon" as promised earlier this year.

"We will continue to strengthen war deterrence for self-defense to deter, control and manage all dangerous attempts and threatening acts, including ever-growing nuclear threats, from hostile forces," Kim said in his address broadcast by North Korean television.

Making the address from the podium in a light grey Western suit, the party`s chairman made no mention of the United States but reiterated that there will be "retribution" if the country ever came under attack.

He also sent well-wishes to South Koreans and wished the capitalist neighbour a swift recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs)