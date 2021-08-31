US completes troops withdrawal process in Afghanistan ending 20 years of war

The United States on Monday completed the withdrawal process of its troops from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year-war, which started and ended with the Taliban in power.

NATO and the US allies completed a chaotic evacuation process in the last two weeks, since the war-torn nation fell into the hands of the Taliban, however, the troops left behind thousands of Afghan nationals, who helped the western countries and were qualified for evacuation.

After the completion of US troops withdrawal, celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul early on Tuesday, as Taliban spokesperson Qari Yusuf said, "The last US soldier has left Kabul airport and our country gained complete independence," Al Jazeera reported.

The withdrawal, which ended before the August 31 deadline, came after desperate scenes of evacuation were witnessed at the Kabul airport, which also left left scores of Afghans and 13 US troops dead in a suicide attack last week on Thursday.

The final flight left at 1929 GMT Monday - just before the start of Tuesday in Kabul, US General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters Monday Washington time.

Thanking the US military for carrying out the dangerous evacuation process, President Joe Biden said, "Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended."

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a contingent of Americans, under 200 and possibly close to 100, wanted to leave Afghanistan but were unable to get on the last flights.

Biden, defending his decision to stick to an August 31 deadline, said it did not mean everyone who wanted out could get out and said the world would hold the Taliban to their commitment to allow safe passage for those to want to leave Afghanistan.