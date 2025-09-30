US companies to move work to India? Donald Trump's H1B visa fee hike may change firms' approach

Trump has steeply raised the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 -- a fresh attempt in the US president's harsh crackdown on immigration. After the order sparked confusion and panic, US officials clarified that it only applied to new applicants, not existing holders or renewals. Read on to know more.

Economists and industry experts are saying that United States president Donald Trump's crackdown on the H-1B visa could prove to be counterproductive. Trump's move to steeply hike the yearly fee for H-1B visa applications could fasten American companies' shift of critical work to their India centres. If the president's visa curbs for foreign professionals continue to remain in force, US firms may begin to move high-end work linked to artificial intelligence (AI), product development, cybersecurity, and analytics to their centres in India, experts say.

What do experts say on firms' likely move?

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, a former managing director of Cognizant India, has said such a rush could lead to "extreme offshoring" in some cases, according to Reuters. He added that the coronavirus pandemic had shown that key tech tasks could be carried out from anywhere in the world. "Either more roles will move to India, or corporations will near-shore them to Mexico or Colombia. Canada could also take advantage," predicted another industry insider.

What is Trump's H-1B visa fee order?

Trump has drastically raised the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 -- a fresh attempt in the US president's harsh crackdown on immigration. After the order sparked confusion and panic, US officials clarified that it only applied to new applicants, not existing holders or renewals. The H-1B visa allows companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised sectors such as technology, engineering, and medicine. Indian immigrants remain the largest beneficiary of the US' H-1B visa programme: Since 2010, more than 70 percent of these visas have gone to Indian workers.