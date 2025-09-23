US companies' BIG MOVE, hire these new Indian-origin CEOs amid Donald Trump's USD 100000 H-1B visa fee hike

The major step comes at a time when the US is tightening immigration policy and political scrutiny over foreign-born employees, whom MAGA hardliners sometimes portray as “globalists” taking American jobs.

Amid Trump’s H-1B visa restrictions, US telecom giant T-Mobile and Chicago-based beverage giant Molson Coors have appointed Indian-origin leaders to lead top positions. The major step comes at a time when the US is tightening immigration policy and political scrutiny over foreign-born employees, whom MAGA hardliners sometimes portray as “globalists” taking American jobs.



T-Mobile appoints Srinivas “Srini” Gopalan as CEO

T-Mobile appointed Srinivas “Srini” Gopalan, a 55-year-old, to take charge as the CEO on November 1, replacing Mike Sievert, who has led the company since 2020 and moves to the newly created position of vice chairman. “I’m deeply honoured to take on the role of T-Mobile’s next chief executive officer. I’ve long been in awe of what this company has achieved — fearlessly reinventing wireless to serve customers in ways no one thought possible,” Gopalan said in a LinkedIn post.



Gopalan has a distinguished career spanning multiple continents and industries. He's held senior roles at top companies like Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom. Gopalan, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, currently serves as T-Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer, overseeing key divisions at T-Mobile, leading initiatives in 5G, AI, and digital transformation.

Molson Coors appoints Rahul Goyal as CEO



Molson Coors appointed Rahul Goyal, a 49-year-old, as its new president and CEO, effective October 1. He will succeed Gavin Hattersley, who has been with the company for 24 years.

“After an extensive CEO succession process, it was clear Rahul brought the right experience and vision to drive our next phase of growth,” said David Coors, chairman of Molson Coors’ board.



Goyal, an Indian native, studied engineering in Mysore and later pursued business studies in Denver, US. His professional experience spans across major brands like Coors and Molson in the US, UK, and India.



The latest move by US President Donald Trump to revise the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 has expanded protectionist barriers against India, according to a report by Systematix Research. The report said Trump's decision extends his anti-India trade offensives beyond the merchandise trade deficit and poses a fresh threat to India's USD 190 billion services export industry. It stated "Trump's H-1B Firewall Expands US Protectionism Against India.....escalate US protectionism, targeting India's IT sector and threatening its USD 190 billion services export industry," as reported by ANI.