Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

ITR filing 2025: Income Tax Dept extends due date for filing income tax returns to...; check details

Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi's marriage is in TROUBLE due to THIS actress, insider reveals wrestler is 'quite serious' about her

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..

This tech giant crosses Rs 26,43,03,00,00,00,000 market cap after its shares rise to...; not Amazon, Apple

India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

US Commerce Secretary's BIG statement: 'India could lose access to...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000, relief for Gen Z protes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeWorld

WORLD

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

Describing trade with India as one-way traffic, Lutnick warned New Delhi of tough times if it does not reduce tariffs on imports from the US. The secretary's comments come on a day top US negotiator Brendan Lynch has arrived in the Indian capital to resume talks for a trade deal. Read on for more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:44 AM IST

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has warned that India could lose access to the US market if it refuses to buy America-grown corn. Describing trade with India as one-way traffic, Lutnick warned New Delhi of tough times if it does not bring down tariffs on imports from the US. The commerce secretary's comments come on a day top US negotiator Brendan Lynch has arrived in the Indian capital to resume talks for a trade deal, which have remained stalled for some time amid tensions between the two countries.

What did Howard Lutnick say on India?

In a recent interview with Axios, Lutnick said India levies high tariffs on imports from the US and also restricts access to its market. "They (Indians) sell to us and take advantage of us. They block us from their economy, and they sell to us while we are wide open for them to come in," he said on The Axios Show. The 64-year-old official added: "Why won’t 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn’t that rub you the wrong way—that they sell everything to us, and they won't buy our corn? They put tariffs on everything."

Navarro also slams India ahead of talks

Not just Lutnick, another top US official has also slammed India ahead of crucial trade talks due to take place on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro said in an interview with CNBC: "We know that on the rare side, they have the highest tariffs of any major country. They have very high non-tariff barriers. We have to deal with that like we are dealing with every other country that does that." Navarro has time and again attacked India over its trade practices and especially for New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

How are India-US relations at present?

Ties between India and the US have remained strained since Trump imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, including a 25 percent punitive levy for buying Russian oil. Trump and his officials have repeatedly berated India for doing business with Russia, which New Delhi has defended. However, there has been some thawing in tensions after Trump praised PM Modi, who responded saying he reciprocated his American counterpart's sentiments.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver who killed Finance ministry official taken into custody
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet, woman driving car that killed Navjot Singh,
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney g
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia breakup, new video goes viral
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE