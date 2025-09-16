US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?
Describing trade with India as one-way traffic, Lutnick warned New Delhi of tough times if it does not reduce tariffs on imports from the US. The secretary's comments come on a day top US negotiator Brendan Lynch has arrived in the Indian capital to resume talks for a trade deal. Read on for more.
United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has warned that India could lose access to the US market if it refuses to buy America-grown corn. Describing trade with India as one-way traffic, Lutnick warned New Delhi of tough times if it does not bring down tariffs on imports from the US. The commerce secretary's comments come on a day top US negotiator Brendan Lynch has arrived in the Indian capital to resume talks for a trade deal, which have remained stalled for some time amid tensions between the two countries.
In a recent interview with Axios, Lutnick said India levies high tariffs on imports from the US and also restricts access to its market. "They (Indians) sell to us and take advantage of us. They block us from their economy, and they sell to us while we are wide open for them to come in," he said on The Axios Show. The 64-year-old official added: "Why won’t 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn’t that rub you the wrong way—that they sell everything to us, and they won't buy our corn? They put tariffs on everything."
Not just Lutnick, another top US official has also slammed India ahead of crucial trade talks due to take place on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro said in an interview with CNBC: "We know that on the rare side, they have the highest tariffs of any major country. They have very high non-tariff barriers. We have to deal with that like we are dealing with every other country that does that." Navarro has time and again attacked India over its trade practices and especially for New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine.
Ties between India and the US have remained strained since Trump imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, including a 25 percent punitive levy for buying Russian oil. Trump and his officials have repeatedly berated India for doing business with Russia, which New Delhi has defended. However, there has been some thawing in tensions after Trump praised PM Modi, who responded saying he reciprocated his American counterpart's sentiments.