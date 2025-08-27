US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick calls H-1B visa system ‘scam,’ warns of BIG policy shifts

The Donald Trump administration is eyeing a major reform of the United States’ H-1B visa and green card systems, says US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The US official hinted at a shift towards wage-based immigration and merit-driven selection. He stated that the proposed change aims to replace the current lottery system with a more selective model. The move will have weeping consequences for Indian professionals, who are the majority H1B holders.

The Donald Trump administration is eyeing a major reform of the United States’ H-1B visa and green card systems, says US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The US official hinted at a shift towards wage-based immigration and merit-driven selection. He stated that the proposed change aims to replace the current lottery system with a more selective model. The move will have weeping consequences for Indian professionals, who are the majority H1B holders.

Calling the H-1B visa program a ‘scam’, Lutnick said it displaces American workers. "The current H-1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities. Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses," Lutnick said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.