US Coast Guard reveals Titan submersible's last message, haunting video before deadly implosion

A recently revealed image, captured during the frantic search for the vessel, shows the sub's broken tail cone resting on the ocean floor, 12,500 feet deep

"All good here." These were the last words sent from the Titan submersible just moments before it imploded under the crushing pressure of the deep Atlantic. The haunting message, now revealed in a public hearing by the U.S. Coast Guard, was sent as the crew descended to explore the Titanic’s wreckage—a voyage that would tragically end in disaster.

In June of the previous year, the Titan, operated by OceanGate, embarked on a mission that captured the world’s attention. Five lives were lost when the submersible experienced a catastrophic implosion, shattering any hopes of recovery. A recently revealed image, captured during the frantic search for the vessel, shows the sub's broken tail cone resting on the ocean floor, 12,500 feet deep. The debris serves as a haunting reminder of the event, marking the site where Titan met its fate.

The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation has released ROV footage of the Titan submersible’s tail cone. The video provided conclusive evidence of the catastrophic loss of the submersible Titan and the death of all five members aboard.pic.twitter.com/0QsTHE8Wmd — Mike Schuler (@MikeSchuler) September 17, 2024

The hearing unveiled a series of critical findings, including fragments of the sub that further confirmed the tragic outcome. Investigators presented “conclusive evidence” of the implosion, citing the detachment of Titan's tail cone and scattered debris. Yet, the most chilling revelation came from a text exchange between the Titan's crew and its support ship, the Polar Prince. Just moments before losing contact, the crew sent the now-infamous message: “All good here.” This false sense of calm hid the unimaginable destruction that was about to unfold.

OceanGate, the company behind Titan, faced severe scrutiny following the disaster. Whistleblowers, including former employees, expressed deep concerns over the sub’s safety. Tony Nissen, OceanGate’s former engineering director, revealed the internal pressures to rush the sub's launch, even against safety advice. Another contractor, Tym Catterson, questioned the materials used in constructing the vessel—particularly carbon fibre and titanium—believing they were unsuitable for deep-sea exploration.

The hearing also featured a video re-creation of Titan's final moments, adding a grim visual to the tragic tale. As more details emerge, questions linger over potential negligence and the decisions that led to one of the most heartbreaking underwater disasters in recent memory.

The five passengers onboard Titan included renowned figures such as British explorer Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Their mission to witness the Titanic's wreck, once described as "unsinkable," became their final journey, echoing the eerie parallels between the ship's fate and their own.