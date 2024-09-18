Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Deepika Padukone buys 1845 sq ft apartment near her mother-in-law's house in Mumbai, it worth Rs...

US Coast Guard reveals Titan submersible's last message, haunting video before deadly implosion

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet man, who got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads Rs 1572 crore company that once offered job to Ratan Tata, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance customers, 1-year Jio AirFiber connection for free but on one condition

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance customers, 1-year Jio AirFiber connection for free but on one condition

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In Amritsar, Punjab

Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In Amritsar, Punjab

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet actress who shared flat with 3 roommates, paid Rs 4500 rent, still slept in hall, later became TV star, now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

HomeWorld

World

US Coast Guard reveals Titan submersible's last message, haunting video before deadly implosion

A recently revealed image, captured during the frantic search for the vessel, shows the sub's broken tail cone resting on the ocean floor, 12,500 feet deep

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

US Coast Guard reveals Titan submersible's last message, haunting video before deadly implosion
Titan submersible's image after deadly implosion
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

"All good here." These were the last words sent from the Titan submersible just moments before it imploded under the crushing pressure of the deep Atlantic. The haunting message, now revealed in a public hearing by the U.S. Coast Guard, was sent as the crew descended to explore the Titanic’s wreckage—a voyage that would tragically end in disaster.

In June of the previous year, the Titan, operated by OceanGate, embarked on a mission that captured the world’s attention. Five lives were lost when the submersible experienced a catastrophic implosion, shattering any hopes of recovery. A recently revealed image, captured during the frantic search for the vessel, shows the sub's broken tail cone resting on the ocean floor, 12,500 feet deep. The debris serves as a haunting reminder of the event, marking the site where Titan met its fate.

The hearing unveiled a series of critical findings, including fragments of the sub that further confirmed the tragic outcome. Investigators presented “conclusive evidence” of the implosion, citing the detachment of Titan's tail cone and scattered debris. Yet, the most chilling revelation came from a text exchange between the Titan's crew and its support ship, the Polar Prince. Just moments before losing contact, the crew sent the now-infamous message: “All good here.” This false sense of calm hid the unimaginable destruction that was about to unfold.

OceanGate, the company behind Titan, faced severe scrutiny following the disaster. Whistleblowers, including former employees, expressed deep concerns over the sub’s safety. Tony Nissen, OceanGate’s former engineering director, revealed the internal pressures to rush the sub's launch, even against safety advice. Another contractor, Tym Catterson, questioned the materials used in constructing the vessel—particularly carbon fibre and titanium—believing they were unsuitable for deep-sea exploration.

The hearing also featured a video re-creation of Titan's final moments, adding a grim visual to the tragic tale. As more details emerge, questions linger over potential negligence and the decisions that led to one of the most heartbreaking underwater disasters in recent memory.

The five passengers onboard Titan included renowned figures such as British explorer Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Their mission to witness the Titanic's wreck, once described as "unsinkable," became their final journey, echoing the eerie parallels between the ship's fate and their own.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Thane Biggest Builders RK Builders and DHL Group Join Forces for Maharashtra’s Largest BTS Warehouse

Thane Biggest Builders RK Builders and DHL Group Join Forces for Maharashtra’s Largest BTS Warehouse

Meet woman who forced this Rs 336000 crore company to change its rules, she is India's first...

Meet woman who forced this Rs 336000 crore company to change its rules, she is India's first...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power settles debt worth Rs 3,872 crore, achieves debt-free status; shares hit upper circuit

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power settles debt worth Rs 3,872 crore, achieves debt-free status; shares hit upper circuit

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

Mpox scare: Bengaluru airport starts health screening after first case in India, sets up...

Mpox scare: Bengaluru airport starts health screening after first case in India, sets up...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement