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US clears $2.1 billion Patriot missile deal for Ukraine: Why Zelenskyy wants missiles before Russia's winter offensive

The United States has approved a potential sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for an estimated USD 2.1 billion. Here's what Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the decision was made by the US State Department.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 07:48 AM IST

US clears $2.1 billion Patriot missile deal for Ukraine: Why Zelenskyy wants missiles before Russia's winter offensive
US clears $2.1 billion Patriot missile deal for Ukraine. (AI-Generated)
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The United States has approved a potential $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot missile interceptors to Ukraine, as Kyiv looks to boost its air defences against Russian attacks ahead of the winter season. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the decision; however, he has urged the US and its allies to accelerate delivery to meet the immediate winter needs.

Notably, the proposed deal include 500 advanced Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors, along with spare parts, logistical assistance and programme support where Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor.

Calling it a 'strong decision', Zelenskyy wrote on X, ''Authorizing Ukraine’s purchase of Patriot interceptors to counter Russian ballistic missiles. Five hundred PAC-3 interceptors is a substantial number, and very soonthis winterthey COULD make for a highly effective defense package. However, it has been stipulated that deliveries may begin ONLY IN A FEW YEARS. We are asking our American partners to find a solution for the time when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3 interceptors.''

Zelenskyy seeks immediate supply of Patriot interceptors

Zelenskyy also said that Russia is attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure each day and in the current month, Moscow has carried out over 30 attacks on important parts of the power grid. ''Right now, the Russians are attacking our energy infrastructure every single day. In just these past two weeks of October, there have already been more than 30 Russian strikes on critical parts of our power grid. It is right now, even before the beginning of winter, that Putin has started carrying out his operation to attack the systems that sustain life in our cities and communities. The targets are electricity, heating, water supplies, bridges, and life in our cities in general,'' he added.

Ukraine wants 100 Patriot interceptors every month

The Ukrainian President also said that Kyiv had asked the US for a special package of 100 Patriot interceptors every month to counter Russia through winter and added, ''We did ask our American partners to provide Ukraine with a winter support package – at a rate of 100 Patriot interceptors per month. Five hundred missiles would be enough to protect our skies over the coming months – precisely when it is so important for Ukraine to be in a strong position in negotiations and for Russia NOT to succeed in breaking life in Ukrainian cities and communities.''

 

 

Zelenskyy thanks Trump, urges urgent action

He concluded his post by thanking the US and stressed that Ukraine needs these interceptors on an urgent basis. ''We are grateful to President Trump. Importantly, we recently discussed PAC-3 interceptors with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Ukraine is grateful to the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Administration overall for granting this authorization. But we are asking for decisions that can guarantee the protection of lives not the day after tomorrow or sometime later, but at the very moment the threat is there – when Russia is killing and destroying. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!'' Zelenskyy concluded.

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