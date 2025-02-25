Officials of DOGE claim to have already saved USD 55 billion of taxpayers' money. Interestingly, the Trump administration has fancied the idea of distributing a part of the savings made by DOGE to Amercians who need it the most.

United States President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to cut government spending under the newly-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Officials of DOGE claim to have already saved USD 55 billion of taxpayers' money. Interestingly, the Trump administration has fancied the idea of distributing a part of the savings made by DOGE to Amercians who need it the most.

Speaking at an investment conference in Miami, Florida, President Trump said his administration was considering a proposal where 20% of the savings made by DOGE would be distributed to the American people while an equal amount used to pay back the federal debt.

DOGE Dividend

The idea was developed by James Fishback, a US-based investor and supporter for DOGE. He has shared a proposal under which American people could get a stimulus from the agency’s cost-cutting measures. He has termed this amount as “DOGE Dividend.”

The proposal assumes that DOGE’s promise of reducing USD 2 trillion in federal spending would come true.

According to the plan, 20% of DOGE’s savings – around USD 400 billion – would be divided among 79 million taxpaying households in the US. This translates to an amount of USD 5,000 per household.

Who gets the money

The plan proposes that only people who pay more in federal income tax than they receive in government benefits would qualify for the DOGE Dividend.

About 40% of American people do not pay such taxes, so they would not be eligible for the so-called dividend. “The DOGE Dividend is different from past stimulus checks because only tax-paying households receive it,” Fishback wrote in his document.

Trump ‘loves’ the idea

Asked about the idea, Trump said, “Love it.”

"A 20 percent dividend, so to speak, for the money that we're saving by going after the waste, fraud and abuse and all of the other things that are happening. I think it's a great idea,” the president said.

“By doing this, Americans will tell us where there is waste. They'll be reporting it themselves. They participate in the process of saving money.”