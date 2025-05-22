Elia Rodrigues was seen pacing up and down outside the museum before he opened fire. He approached a group of four people and opened fire with a handgun. The Israeli Ambassador to the US said that the victims were a couple about to be engaged.

Elia Rodrigues hit the headlines after he killed two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington. The 30-year-old man from Chicago chanted "Free, free Palestine!" before being taken into custody by policemen. If eyewitnesses are to be believed, Elia Rodrigues was seen pacing up and down outside the museum before he opened fire. He approached a group of four people and opened fire with a handgun. The Israeli Ambassador to the US said that the victims were a couple about to be engaged.

Elias Rodriguez: I did it for Gaza

Instead of fleeing from the spot after shooting his victims, he walked into the Capital Jewish Museum. Another witness told the journalists that the suspected shooter "pretended to be a witness". He waited for the police to arrive for over 10 minutes and said that he "did it for Gaza."

Eyewitness Sara Marinuzzi told CNN that there were some more shots and then a guy came running into the centre, and the security guards offered him water, trying to comfort him. She said further that he was kind of having erratic behavior. Elias Rodrigues asked security to call the police. Once the policemen arrived about 10 minutes later, the man took accountability for the crime. The suspect told the police, "I did it, I did it for Gaza. Free Palestine!"

Investigation begins

Confirming the shooting incident, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told CNN that the suspect is being interviewed by the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police along with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces.

The shooting took place near the Capital Jewish Museum on the night when the American Jewish Committee was holding an event for young professionals. The programme called "Young Diplomats Reception" was held to "bring together Jewish young professionals (22-45) and the diplomatic community". ACCESS, the American Jewish Committee’s division for young professionals organized the event.