US–China trade thaw: Trump slashes tariffs after 'successful' talks with Xi Jinping, Beijing reciprocates

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no currency exchange, no international cards needed as country offers....

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025

Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...

Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback

Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress

Inside Ananya Panday's glam 27th birthday party with BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar; SEE PICS

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after receiving Khalistani threat for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet: 'I don't care how...'

World's longest road has no turns for up to 30000 km, connects 14 countries in one stretch, takes 60 days to cover it, name is…

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet, Vidya Balan groove to singer's popular songs, power-packed performance, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no currency exchange, no international cards needed as country offers....

Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no international cards needed as

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial c

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: Special day to be celebrated at...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

US–China trade thaw: Trump slashes tariffs after 'successful' talks with Xi Jinping, Beijing reciprocates

US President Donald Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after talks with Xi Jinping, citing cooperation on fentanyl and renewed trade ties ahead of his 2026 Beijing visit.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

US–China trade thaw: Trump slashes tariffs after 'successful' talks with Xi Jinping, Beijing reciprocates
Donald Trump slashes tariffs after meeting Xi Jinping. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The world took a sigh of relief after US President Donald Trump announced to slash the tariffs on China to 47%. Washington blinked first and announced to reduce the fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%, bringing the overall cumulative tariffs to 47%. China reciprocated by announcing to buy the US soybeans, besides allowing the exports of the rare earth minerals. Trump told journalists, "I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation." He added, "The relationship with China is very good." After holding talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the US president said that his meeting had been a 'great success' and he will visit Beijing in April 2026. 

Donald Trump slashes fentanyl-related tariffs

It was Donald Trump who launched the trade war against China by imposing a 35% tariff. Beijing retaliated, and the ensuing moves and counter-moves led to the US imposing tariffs on Chinese goods at an unprecedented rate of 245%. Back-channel talks were held; Trump called Jinping, and Washington played a larger role. The US upped the ante in recent weeks by imposing rules that hit China’s access to its technology and targeted its shipping industry. Beijing retaliated by announcing a sweeping expansion of export controls on critical rare earth minerals. Consequently, the truce proved to be short-lived as the US president imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese products. 

The Busan talks were held under this background. However, Trump blinked first and reduced the fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%. So, the effective US tariffs on China is 47% at present. 

US-China soybean trade deal

China reciprocated the largesse by agreeing to buy a massive quantity of soybeans from the US. Confirming this, Trump said that "large amounts" of soybeans will be purchased immediately. Besides, Beijing will also start buying the oilseed immediately. Beijing resumed the soybean purchase before Trump's visit. According to Reuters, state-owned COFCO bought three US soybean cargoes. It will be the country's first purchase from this year's US harvest.

Rare earth mineral exports

The US president also claimed to have clinched with China a deal for exports of rare earth minerals, which is an annual deal that may be renewed. He said, "All the rare earth issue has been settled." China is the biggest producer of rare earth minerals, which are used in manufacturing products from electric vehicles to semiconductors and fighter jets to satellites and missiles. After Beijing had tightened export restrictions on October 9, Trump dialed Xi Jinping, seeking a truce to end a trade war that had hit the world economy.

Ukraine war

In what may be called a major geopolitical breakthrough, Donald Trump said that Xi Jinping had agreed to "work together" with him on the issue of Ukraine. He said, "Ukraine came up very strongly. We talked about it for a long time, and we're both going to work together to see if we can get something." Talking to reporters on Air Force One, he said, "Xi is going to help us, and we're going to work together on Ukraine." However, he also added, "Sometimes, you have to let them fight, I guess, not a lot we can do'.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025
From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial c
Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'
Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operatio
Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...
Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: Special day to be celebrated at...
Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback
Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jerse
Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress
Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE