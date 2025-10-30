US–China trade thaw: Trump slashes tariffs after 'successful' talks with Xi Jinping, Beijing reciprocates

US President Donald Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after talks with Xi Jinping, citing cooperation on fentanyl and renewed trade ties ahead of his 2026 Beijing visit.

The world took a sigh of relief after US President Donald Trump announced to slash the tariffs on China to 47%. Washington blinked first and announced to reduce the fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%, bringing the overall cumulative tariffs to 47%. China reciprocated by announcing to buy the US soybeans, besides allowing the exports of the rare earth minerals. Trump told journalists, "I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they’re going to help us with the fentanyl situation." He added, "The relationship with China is very good." After holding talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the US president said that his meeting had been a 'great success' and he will visit Beijing in April 2026.

Donald Trump slashes fentanyl-related tariffs

It was Donald Trump who launched the trade war against China by imposing a 35% tariff. Beijing retaliated, and the ensuing moves and counter-moves led to the US imposing tariffs on Chinese goods at an unprecedented rate of 245%. Back-channel talks were held; Trump called Jinping, and Washington played a larger role. The US upped the ante in recent weeks by imposing rules that hit China’s access to its technology and targeted its shipping industry. Beijing retaliated by announcing a sweeping expansion of export controls on critical rare earth minerals. Consequently, the truce proved to be short-lived as the US president imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese products.

The Busan talks were held under this background. However, Trump blinked first and reduced the fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%. So, the effective US tariffs on China is 47% at present.

US-China soybean trade deal

China reciprocated the largesse by agreeing to buy a massive quantity of soybeans from the US. Confirming this, Trump said that "large amounts" of soybeans will be purchased immediately. Besides, Beijing will also start buying the oilseed immediately. Beijing resumed the soybean purchase before Trump's visit. According to Reuters, state-owned COFCO bought three US soybean cargoes. It will be the country's first purchase from this year's US harvest.

Rare earth mineral exports

The US president also claimed to have clinched with China a deal for exports of rare earth minerals, which is an annual deal that may be renewed. He said, "All the rare earth issue has been settled." China is the biggest producer of rare earth minerals, which are used in manufacturing products from electric vehicles to semiconductors and fighter jets to satellites and missiles. After Beijing had tightened export restrictions on October 9, Trump dialed Xi Jinping, seeking a truce to end a trade war that had hit the world economy.

Ukraine war

In what may be called a major geopolitical breakthrough, Donald Trump said that Xi Jinping had agreed to "work together" with him on the issue of Ukraine. He said, "Ukraine came up very strongly. We talked about it for a long time, and we're both going to work together to see if we can get something." Talking to reporters on Air Force One, he said, "Xi is going to help us, and we're going to work together on Ukraine." However, he also added, "Sometimes, you have to let them fight, I guess, not a lot we can do'.