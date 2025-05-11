Talks between the US and Chinese delegations over tariffs ended after a day of prolonged negotiations and will resume on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump announced a "total reset" in US-China trade relations after talks in Geneva, Switzerland. He described the discussions as "very good" and emphasized their constructive nature. Trump expressed enthusiasm for increased access to the Chinese market for American businesses.



Talks between the US and Chinese delegations over tariffs that threaten to turn the global economy topsy-turvy ended after a day of prolonged negotiations and will resume on Sunday, a source briefed on the meetings confirmed to CBS News. Several convoys of black vehicles left the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the UN in Geneva. Diplomats from both sides also confirmed that the talks took place.



After talks in Geneva, Switzerland concluded, Trump tweeted, "A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner,” Trump wrote. “We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!”

pic.twitter.com/i7n2REBf2J — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 10, 2025

The talks, which could help stabilize world markets roiled by the US-China standoff, have been shrouded in secrecy and neither side made comments, as per CBS News. Bessent indicated last week that the initial discussions were likely about "de-escalation, not about the big trade deal." The Treasury secretary said the US and China have "shared interests" because the sky-high tariffs imposed by both countries last month are not "sustainable." US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is also in Switzerland alongside Bessent for the talks.



Trump indicated that he is open to significantly reducing the United States' existing 145 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. Trump said that an 80 per cent tariff on China "seems right," adding that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would make the final decision.



The US has placed a minimum tariff of 145 per cent on most Chinese imports, and China has responded with a 125 per cent tariff on most US imports.



(With inputs from ANI)