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AI emerges as biggest hurdle in US-China talks ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer limited to your office chores. It has gained the skills of threating the national security of a country. It will be on the table for talks between Donald Trump and XI Jinping on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

AI emerges as biggest hurdle in US-China talks ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting
US President Donald Trump with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (File Image: Xinhua)
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Artificial Intelligence has emerged as the biggest stumbling block in the US-China talks as the two countries gear up for the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting at the sidelines of the UNGA annual meeting. The two countries have developed AI in such a way that they can target each other's national security. In a significant development, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he had proposed a new “notification mechanism” for artificial intelligence incidents that could affect national security. After meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York on Sunday, he said, 
"We want a shared vision of common goals and common threats." He added, "We think that just like any cross-border activity, moving from opacity to more transparency between the No. 1 and the No. 2 AI powers in the world is very important."

AI, Artificial Intelligence: National Security

Echoing the sentiments, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the two sides had agreed to operationalise a new "Board of Trade" that the two leaders had discussed when they met in Beijing in May. Indicating a softer stance towards China and a major climbdown after creating an emotional narrative over impractical tariffs, he said that lower tariffs may be considered for "non-sensitive" items. However, the list could also include consumer and agricultural goods, energy products and medical devices.

Government-controlled Chinese news agency Xinhua wrote, "Chinese and U.S. teams on Sunday held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges during consultations on economic and trade issues. It said further that Vice Premier He Lifeng and Bessent "engaged in exchanges on important economic and trade issues of common concern, as well as the implementation of consensus reached in previous talks, by upholding the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

Trump-Xi Meeting

The bilateral talks have been held amid intensifying debate in Washington over the safety of AI and national security. The two countries compete for technological leadership, and US President Donald Trump wants voluntary and national-security-focused safeguards over broad mandatory rules for AI developers. The issue has cropped up after the top AI executives have recently warned that the technology could quickly become out of control and pose sweeping new threats. 

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