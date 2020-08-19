US, China reach agreement to increase flights between them to eight per week

The Department`s Order will modify the previous decisions made in June to enable those qualified Chinese carriers to increase services to the United States, as China has permitted for U.S. carriers, the statement read.

The United States and China have reached an agreement to double the number of current flights between them to eight weekly round-trip flights.

"The Department of Transportation issued an Order to allow the four Chinese airlines currently performing scheduled passenger services to the United States to increase their services to eight weekly round-trip flights. This aggregate level of service is equivalent to the total number of flights now permitted by the Chinese aviation authorities for U.S. carriers." statement released by the US Department of Transportation read.

It is to be noted that earlier President Donald Trump had banned all non-US citizens from travelling from China to the country. The decision was taken by the president in June, considering that the coronavirus originated in China, and keeping in mind the safety of the US citizens.

"The Order also indicates our willingness to further revisit our action should the Chinese aviation authorities adjust their policies to bring about the necessary improved situation for U.S. carriers in which both they and the Chinese carriers could fully exercise their bilateral rights," the Department said.