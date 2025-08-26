Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US-China: Donald Trump warns Xi Jinping of 200% tariff, says 'if they don’t give us...'

US President Donald Trump warned China of a possible tariff increase if it does not lift the ban on magnets. The US president said that Beijing must supply rare earth magnets or face tariffs as high as 200 per cent. Know what else did the US warn China of?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 07:20 AM IST

US-China: Donald Trump warns Xi Jinping of 200% tariff, says 'if they don’t give us...'
Also read: Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...
President Donald Trump on Monday sent a stern message to China that Beijing must give the United States rare magnets or face a 200 per cent tariff. The move comes amid an ongoing trade dispute between the two nations. However, Trump also emphasised optimism about ties with Beijing, adding that he maintains a "great relationship" with China but insisted he would not take actions that could destroy the country.

Trump stated that China, as the top producer of rare earth elements, should supply magnets to other countries. If China refuses, he suggested imposing a 200% tariff on Chinese goods. However, he expressed confidence that such measures wouldn't be necessary, implying that China would likely continue to supply magnets. 

What did Donald Trump say about trade with China?

"We are going to have a great relationship with China...They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don't want to play those cards. If I play those cards, that would destroy China. I am not going to play those cards," Trump said during his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Washington, where he addressed reporters about the state of US-China relations and his recent conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China has tightened its hold on rare earth elements, introducing new export restrictions in April 2025 as a strategic response to US tariff hikes. The nation is leveraging its dominance in the global supply chain to assert geopolitical influence. This move restricts the exports of critical materials vital to high-tech industries, including those used in electric vehicles and electronics, further straining global trade relations. 

US-China trade conflict

The US and China have had tense trade relations this year, with both countries imposing high tariffs on each other's exports. The US has imposed tariffs of up to 145%, while China has retaliated with tariffs of up to 125%. The high tariffs led to disruption, causing importers to pause shipments until the situation improved. However, tension somewhat eased since April, with both countries exploring possibilities of trade talks. Both countries are scaling back duties, with the US reducing tariffs to 30% and China cutting its own to 10%, providing temporary relief for businesses.  Both countries have agreed to extend a tariff freeze for 90 days, pushing the reimposition of higher duties to November 10.

