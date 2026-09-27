US-China agree on tariffs, market access to goods worth USD 30 billion

New arrangement covers US agricultural products, wood, cosmetics to China and Chinese small appliances, toys, decorations to US. Xi's first Washington trip since 2015 included White House summit and state dinner with Pichai, Nadella, Huang, Altman.

New arrangement covers US exports, including agricultural products, wood and cosmetics, to China. Chinese goods such as small appliances, toys and decorations will also receive more favourable tariff treatment, according to White House, as reported by Reuters.

This came after Chinese President Xi Jinping held three-day visit to US and held bilateral meets with US President Donald Trump. Visit marked Xi's first trip to Washington since 2015.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said two countries agreed to carry forward outcomes of their earlier discussions in Kuala Lumpur and establish a trade council to continue economic and trade talks.

Latest agreement comes after US and China agreed to extend their existing trade truce by two months. The extension gives two countries additional time to work towards broader trade agreement, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said.

*Xi, Trump Hold Summit In Washington*

Trump and Xi met at White House on Thursday for several hours before joining state dinner attended by senior government officials and business leaders. Those present included Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Both leaders highlighted importance of stability and cooperation in US-China relations. Xi called for greater "win-win cooperation" between US and China and said competition should be kept within appropriate limits.

US, China agree to launch AI dialogue

Alongside trade discussions, US and China agreed to establish dialogue on artificial intelligence, with talks expected to cover both opportunities presented by technology and risks associated with its development.

Two countries are expected to hold another round of AI discussions in November. They will also establish a channel through which officials can communicate about incidents involving AI, according to statements from White House and China's Foreign Ministry, Reuters reported.

White House said Trump and Xi agreed during their meeting to use term "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence". Beijing welcomed terminology and called for greater exchanges between two countries on development of AI, its Foreign Ministry said.

Other agreements during Xi's visit

Trade and AI were not only areas covered during Xi's visit. US and China also agreed to cooperate on hosting major international meetings, including Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting and Group of 20 (G20) summit.

Trump and Xi plan to attend meetings hosted by other country, according to statements from Washington and Beijing.

Two sides also decided that international waterways should not be subject to transit tolls imposed by individual countries or entities, according to agreements reached during visit.

Trade dispute stems from long-running tensions over trade deficit, intellectual property issues since 2018 tariff