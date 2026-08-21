FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Imran Khan shifted to hospital on Supreme Court order, to stay till Sept 16

Imran Khan shifted to hospital on Supreme Court order, to stay till Sept 16

Gold, silver prices today, August 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, August 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

'Come out of Hindu-Muslim...': Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore's 'contrived' remark on Vande Mataram

'Come out of Hindu-Muslim...': Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

US: Charter plane with 8 on board crashes near remote Alaska radar site; search underway

A charter plane with 8 people crashed Thursday near Cape Newenham radar site in western Alaska, US NTSB said. The aircraft had 2 pilots and 6 passengers and was flying from Anchorage.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 10:22 AM IST

US: Charter plane with 8 on board crashes near remote Alaska radar site; search underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A charter plane carrying eight people crashed on Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska in the United States, according to a federal official.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, told the Associated Press news agency that the aircraft had two pilots and six passengers on board. Details about their condition were not immediately available.

The plane had departed from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed while approaching Cape Newenham early on Thursday afternoon, Johnson said. He said the details available so far were preliminary.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Centre said it began a search and rescue operation after receiving a report of an "aircraft incident" near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It said further details would be shared when available and did not respond to questions.

Further details awaited.

5 Americans among 7 killed in Kenya crash

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a safari helicopter crashed in a remote area of northern Kenya, killing all seven people on board, including five Americans, local police and the US State Department said.

Those killed included a Telemundo executive from the US-based Spanish-language network owned by NBCUniversal and the head of Ecuador's national intelligence service.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the helicopter crashed at 9:13 am while travelling from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County. Six passengers and the pilot were on board. The aviation authority said an investigation into the crash was underway.

Local media reported that the helicopter went down in a rugged area in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe, a popular tourist destination in Kenya

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elon Musk eyes India again for Starlink launch after regulatory setback, reapplies for approval: Report
Elon Musk eyes India again for Starlink launch after regulatory setback: Report
Pakistan: Trouble mounts for Imran Khan, ex-PM back in prison after govt appeals against SC order
Imran Khan back in prison after govt appeals against SC order
US: Charter plane with 8 on board crashes near remote Alaska radar site; search underway
Charter plane with 8 on board crashes near remote Alaska radar site; search on
Joe Root levels master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most fifties in Test cricket
Joe Root levels master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record
Bandar OTT release: Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's film on MeTooForMen; Know when and where to watch
Bandar OTT release: Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's film on MeTooForMen
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement