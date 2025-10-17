US Chamber of Commerce challenges Donald Trump's USD 1,00,000 H1B visa fee, says it goes against law due to...

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
WORLD
The United States Chamber of Commerce has questioned the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, calling it "unlawful". It says that the visa fee goes against provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
The United States Chamber of Commerce has questioned the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, calling it "unlawful". US President Donald Trump's administration had announced a USD 1,00,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, a move that sparked panic worldwide, concern, and fear, especially among professionals on the work visa. However, in a clarification later, the White House said that the new H-1B visa requirement applies only to new, prospective petitions that have not yet been filed and not to existing visa holders.
The US Chamber of Commerce has filed a legal challenge, according to an official release. In its challenge, the Chamber has argued that the new visa fee is unlawful as it goes against provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that govern the H-1B visa program, including the requirement that fees be based on the costs incurred by the government in processing visas.
Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at the US Chamber, while announcing the Chamber's action, said, "The new $100,000 visa fee will make it cost-prohibitive for US employers, especially start-ups and small and midsize businesses, to utilize the H-1B program, which was created by Congress expressly to ensure that American businesses of all sizes can access the global talent they need to grow their operations here in the US."
Donald Trump administration had announced a USD 100,000 hike for H1B work visas early in September. This move has angered lakhs of Indian professionals who are seeking to work in the US based on this visa. Days after this, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated there will be “a significant number of changes” in the H1B visa process ahead of February 2026.
Economists and industry experts say that United States President Donald Trump's crackdown on the H-1B visa could prove to be counterproductive. Trump's move to steeply hike the yearly fee for H-1B visa applications could hasten American companies' shift of critical work to their India centres.