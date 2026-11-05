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US celebrates Diwali with new forever stamp featuring rangoli design after 2016 first issue

USPS unveils new Diwali Forever stamp 2026 with rangoli-inspired design on purple background. Second Diwali stamp after 2016 issue, US Embassy announces on X.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

US celebrates Diwali with new forever stamp featuring rangoli design after 2016 first issue
Diwali stamp
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The United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled a new Forever stamp commemorating Diwali, the festival of lights, recognising the cultural and religious significance of the festival celebrated by millions across the world.

US Embassy in India posted on X about the newly issued stamp celebrating Diwali, one of the most widely observed festivals in India and across the world.

Rangoli-inspired design

The stamp features an intricate circular rangoli-inspired design in vibrant shades against a purple background. The word 'Diwali' is prominently displayed below the colourful artwork, along with denomination marking 'USA / FOREVER'.

The latest issuance marks the second time USPS has released a stamp commemorating Diwali. The first Diwali-themed postage stamp was issued in 2016, making latest release another milestone in recognition of Indian cultural traditions through American postal services.

Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, festival is marked by lighting of diyas, prayers, festive decorations and exchange of sweets.

Significance of rangoli

An integral part of celebrations is tradition of making rangoli at entrances of homes, courtyards and prayer spaces. Created using colourful powders, flowers, and other natural materials, rangoli designs are believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, deity of wealth and prosperity, and bring good fortune into homes.

The vibrant patterns also symbolise happiness, positivity, creativity and hospitality, adding colour and warmth to festive celebrations.

USPS Forever stamps are always equal in value to current First-Class Mail one-ounce price. Diwali stamp will allow users to send Diwali greetings across US and internationally while celebrating Indian heritage.

The stamp is now available at US Post Offices and online at USPS store

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