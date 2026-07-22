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US carries out 11th night of strikes on Iran as Donald Trump says 'we are not finished'

The US carried out its 11th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran early Wednesday, hitting command centers, drone sites and air defenses across Tehran, Ilam, Kurdistan and Khuzestan. Trump said Washington is "not finished" and could target Natanz's Pickaxe Mountain next.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

US carries out 11th night of strikes on Iran as Donald Trump says 'we are not finished'
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The United States carried out its 11th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran early Wednesday, with President Donald Trump declaring that Washington was "not finished" with Tehran and that more strikes were imminent.

The US military targeted infrastructure including command centres, aircraft hangars, drone storage sites, missile launch facilities and air defence systems, AFP reported.

Air defences were activated around Tehran as US warplanes launched missiles across the country, Iranian state television said. The bombs hit Bushehr and the Chavar and Abdanan regions of Ilam province. The governor of Abdanan confirmed that the Dinarkoh area had been targeted.

An "enemy attack" outside Baneh in Kurdistan province was also reported by IRIB. Officials in Hamadan province said Kabudar Ahang County came under continued US attacks. Explosions in Mahshahr in Khuzestan province and Tabriz in East Azerbaijan province were also reported in Iran.

Trump: 'Not finished', Natanz site could be next

Trump said the US was "not finished" attacking Iran. "If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild," he said. 

“We're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now,” he said, as per AFP.

The US President also claimed that the area around Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified underground nuclear site near Natanz, could be targeted next. “We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily,” Trump said, adding that he would not normally announce targets but “there's not a thing they can do about it.”

Trump also approved a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that could allow the kingdom to enrich uranium, according to AP.

Iran hits Gulf bases, oil prices surge past USD 92

Iran warned that any attack on its nuclear facilities would be considered a major escalation and threatened strikes on US interests, allies and supporters across the region. Iran attacked US bases in the Gulf. Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan reported missile and drone strikes, while Iraq temporarily suspended flights at Irbil airport following attacks, as per AP.

Iran also attacked another tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, while the Houthis threatened a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports. This has raised fears over global oil supplies. Brent crude climbed above $92 per barrel, its highest level in more than a month, as markets reacted to the ongoing war that shows no sign of ending.

Diplomacy and costs

Pakistan continued diplomatic efforts to revive talks after the collapse of last month's interim ceasefire. Iranian interior minister Eskandar Momeni held meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir. US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Iran war cost the US $37.5 billion so far, up from a previous estimate of nearly $29 billion in May, AFP reported.

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