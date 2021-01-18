US Capitol put on lockdown days before Biden's inauguration, lifted later

The United States (US) Capitol complex in Washington DC was shut down for about an hour on Monday (January 18) out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.

"Out of an abundance of caution the US Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public," the US Secret Service said on Twitter.

The Capitol Police earlier said that as a precautionary measure its acting chief shut down the complex, which consists of the Capitol, its grounds and several buildings.

The city's fire department posted on Twitter that firefighters put out a fire outside near the Capitol complex and that no one was injured.

"There were no injuries," the department said. It added, "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."

Participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration were held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas, according to a Reuters witness. President-elect Joe Biden is slated to be be sworn in on Wednesday (January 20).

Also read US on alert for armed protests as Biden's inauguration looms closer

The lockdown follows the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, some calling for the death of Republican Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Democrat Biden's November election victory.

On the day, a mob of Trump supporters managed to get past the security at the Capitol. They entered and looted offices of the US representatives, including that of the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. The Capitol security had evacuated the people present in the Senate and the House of Representatives. It was reported that at least four people died, which included a woman who was shot inside the Capitol building.