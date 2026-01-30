US-Canada trade tension: Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian aircraft; here's why
Gold, silver prices today, January 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary honoured with Best Influencer award, beats Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt to win Best Actor award for Projapati 2
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, shares with Koel Mallick for her performance in Sharthopor
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat
Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience
WORLD
US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened Canada with a 50% tariff on any aircraft sold in the U.S., further severing trade ties with America’s northern neighbour as his feud with Prime Minister Mark Carney expands.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened Canada with a 50% tariff on any aircraft sold in the U.S., further severing trade ties with America’s northern neighbour as his feud with Prime Minister Mark Carney expands.
Why has Trump threatened Canadian aircraft with 50% tariff?
In the latest threat, Trump said he was retaliating against Canada for refusing to certify jets from Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace. He warned that the US would decertify all Canadian aircraft, including planes from its largest aircraft maker, Bombardier. "Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process. If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” Trump said in his post.
Trump’s threat came days after he warned Canada of a 100 per cent tariff if Ottawa proceeded with a trade agreement with China. Trump issued a fresh warning to Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney against pursuing economic agreements with Beijing, again threatening steep trade penalties if Ottawa moves ahead. Referring to Carney as "Governor," Trump said the United States would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods should Canada deepen trade ties with China. In another Truth Social post, he wrote, "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken."Escalating his criticism further, Trump added, "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
US-Canada trade tension