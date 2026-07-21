US-Canada Trade Deal: Trump 50% Tariffs hikes 50% tariff on certain Canadian goods; PM Carney responds

President Trump on Monday signed three Proclamations pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose additional 50% tariffs on certain goods of Canada.

The United States on Monday (US local time) announced a fresh wave of additional 50 per cent tariffs on certain Canadian goods, in what it called was a response to the "discriminatory treatment" of American products- in the sectors of motor vehicles, dairy and alcoholic beverages and are set to take place 30 days after the signing of the proclamations by Trump.

The details were shared in a Fact Sheet released by the White House on Monday.

As per the Fact Sheet, President Trump on Monday signed three Proclamations pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose additional 50% tariffs on certain goods of Canada, in what it said was to offset the burden and disadvantage on U.S. commerce from Canada and thus provide a level playing field for crucial American exports.

The statement said, "Each Section 338 proclamation imposes a 50% tariff on a different set of Canadian imports, covering products ranging from wine to hockey sticks to cement. These Section 338 tariffs apply to all covered goods regardless of whether a good originates under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)."It further mentioned that the Section 228 tariffs will not be applicable to energy, potash and goods such as critical minerals.

"These Section 338 tariffs will not apply to energy, potash, products subject to tariffs under Section 232, and certain other goods, such as fish or critical minerals."

The statement mentioned that Canada imposes certain tariffs and quotas on cars imported to Canada from the U.S., but not on imports from other countries. It said that Canada also administers these quotas in a way that compels U.S. auto companies to invest in production in Canada instead of the United States.

The factsheet cited several instances where it noted that Canadian imports of American items had seen a dramatic fall in sectors such as motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages and cheese.

As per the statement, the motor vehicles sector saw a record drop of approximately 22%, or $5.6 billion, compared to the same period in 2024-2025 and from March 2025 through February 2026, Canadian imports of U.S. alcoholic beverages decreased by about 81%, or $582 million, compared to the same period in 2024-2025.

The statement said that only two countries had "retaliated" against the Trump tariffs in the last one and a half years- China and Canada. It said that the Section 338 tariffs imposed on Monday eyes to make America wealthier and stronger, offsetting the "burden and disadvantage" on U.S. commerce from Canada's "discriminatory treatment of U.S. commerce".

The statement slammed Canada for not addressing the trade barriers and 'discriminating' against Washington.

"President Trump's tariffs have resulted in 18 deals opening new markets for U.S. exports and bringing reciprocity back to America's trade relations. Yet Canada has elected to discriminate against the United States rather than address Canadian trade barriers," it said.

As per the Fact Sheet, the tariffs will take effect 30 days after signing.

It mentioned that Section 338 empowers the President to impose tariffs when a country "disadvantages U.S. exporters relative to the exports of another country to offset the disadvantage or burden on U.S. commerce."

The announcement comes shortly after President Donald Trump stated that he has spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding the transboundary transit of wildfire smoke, urging Ottawa to take decisive containment measures or face potential economic penalties.

Prime Minister Mark Carney responds

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) said that the "country would continue to support its people and businesses", shortly after the United States President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on select Canadian goods in the areas of dairy, alcoholic beverages and motor vehicles."

This is the latest in a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions that began with the U.S. imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the free trade agreement between Canada, the United States, and Mexico," Carney said in a statement posted on X.

He said, "These include tariffs on the Canadian auto sector, in violation of CUSMA. Canada, as is its right, has merely matched those measures."

The Canadian Prime Minister added that "in response to these measures and threats to Canadian sovereignty, provinces, territories-- Canadians from coast to coast to coast have stood together, taking the necessary actions to support our economy and defend our workers, farmers, businesses, and families."