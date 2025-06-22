In a major escalation of Iran-Israel war, US bombed three major nuclear sites of Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Apart from these nuclear sites, Iran has several other sites in its nuclear program. let's know about them in detail.

In a major escalation of Iran-Israel war, US bombed three major nuclear sites of Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. After Donald Trump claimed that he will require a two week window to decide whether to bomb Tehran, this airstrike by US B-2 bombers were first ever direct US interference in the ongoing conflict in Middle east.

On his Truth Social, US President Donald Trump, released a statement, "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Donald Trump claimed that, “Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horrible destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment facility. The strikes were a spectacular military success.”

Israel on June 13, launched operation 'Rising Lion' against Iran to strike major military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Iran has been making efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. Iran's three major nuclear sites-Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were important for the country, let's know more about these strikes and also how many other nuclear sites are there in Iran.

Natanz Nuclear Facility

Natanz nuclear facility is also known as "Iran's crown jewel of uranium enrichment." It is located 220 kilometers southeast of Tehran, and is loaded with significant uranium enrichment capabilities, up to 60 per cent purity at the site. It comprises two enrichment plants, the vast, underground Fuel Enrichment Plant and the above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP).

The another part nuclear facility is on Iran's Central Plateau, operating over 50,000 centrifuges, buried underground to prevent it from potential airstrikes. Israel have already airstrikes this nuclear facility and IAEA has confirmed that most of the centrifuges at the site are destroyed, causing contamination at the facility. Israel has targeted this nuclear site in two separate attacks.

Fordow Nuclear Facility

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is 'secretive' nuclear facility, and its construction began at least in 2007. It is about 100 kilometers southwest of Tehran. It is buried deep within a mountain near Qom, estimated to be around 260 to 300 feet beneath the surface, and is capable to withstand airstrikes. Even advanced Israeli munitions are not capable to strike it. As per AP, it could likely only be targeted by “bunker buster” bombs in the American arsenal. It is also protected by surface-to-air missiles, including Russia's S-300 system.

The site has approximately 2,700 centrifuges and reportedly produces an estimated 166 kg of 60 per cent enriched uranium every three months.

The western powers like US, Britain and France got information about this nuclear site, after which Iran informed IAEA about this facility.IAEA reports have confirmed that traces of 83.7% enriched uranium is detected at the site, which is close to the 90% required for nuclear weapons.

Isfahan Nuclear Facility

The Isfahan nuclear facility is Iran's largest nuclear research centre within the University of Isfahan. As per reports, it was established with Chinese support in 1984, and is located around 350 kilometers southeast of Tehran. It has around 3,000 nuclear scientists.

It also is home to three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country’s atomic program, AP reported. Th site houses a uranium conversion facility and a nuclear fuel fabrication plant. Israel has struck buildings at the Isfahan nuclear site, hitting among them a uranium conversion facility. According to the IAEA, there has been no sign of increased radiation at the site, as per reports.

How many nuclear sites are there in Iran?

Apart from these nuclear sites, Iran has several other sites in its nuclear program.