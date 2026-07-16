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US bombs Iran again, explosions hit Chabahar, Ahvaz and Bandar Abbas; details inside

US Central Command said the strikes were aimed at “Iranian military capabilities" used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 01:28 AM IST

US bombs Iran again, explosions hit Chabahar, Ahvaz and Bandar Abbas; details inside
A large cloud of black smoke was seen rising from the scene of a strike on Iran's Chabahar port.(Source: X/Reuters)
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The US military launched a second wave of strikes targeting locations inside Iran, with explosions reported in multiple Iranian cities, further escalating tension in the Middle East. The latest attack marks the fifth day of attacks on Iran as the war ramps back up in a battle to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz.

US launches fresh strikes in Iran, explosions heard in Chabahar, Ahvaz

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, explosions were heard in Chabahar, Ahvaz near the border with Iraq, and Bandar Abbas.The agency reported that US projectiles struck a location near Bandar Abbas, a key port city on the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the strikes were aimed at “Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce.”

Without disclosing details on the extent of the latest wave of strikes, CENTCOM  said, "The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction."

 

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said it intercepted 4 Iranian cruise missiles and 21 drones targeting vital facilities in the country, according to Reuters. There was material damage but no casualties reported. Iran had earlier claimed it struck US military targets across the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Trump refuses deadline for Iran strikes

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has refused to set a public deadline for further action. “I don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know — they know the story. They better behave,” Trump told reporters, speaking after landing in Pennsylvania for a defence summit, when asked about potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants.

On the other hand, Iran’s leadership responded with sharp criticism, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf saying Tehran has “never welcomed war” but called for a “non-partisan” approach. In a post on Telegram, Ghalibaf condemned what he called the US “abdication” of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

“A memorandum of understanding is meaningful only when its clauses are valid and in effect,” he wrote. “If Iran is not going to benefit from the memorandum of understanding, we have no reason to adhere to such an understanding. Our armed forces, as always, have complete freedom of action to confront enemy aggression.”

The latest escalation comes as the US and Iran signal little interest in immediate de-escalation, raising concerns over the security of shipping lanes in the Gulf and the broader stability of the region.

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