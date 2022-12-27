Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

US Bomb Cyclone: New York records 27 deaths from winter storm, country's death toll reaches 55

Many homes lack heat and lighting as the temperature has continued to drop. About 34,000 homes lacked electricity in New York.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

US Bomb Cyclone: New York records 27 deaths from winter storm, country's death toll reaches 55
US Bomb Cyclone: New York records 27 deaths from winter storm, country's death toll reaches 55

New York recorded at least 27 deaths from the ongoing winter storm as of Monday morning, bringing the total casualties in the US to over 50, according to multiple media reports.

Erie County in the western part of New York State confirmed 25 deaths from the massive storm as of Monday morning, up from 12 by Sunday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The historic winter storm had killed at least 55 people across the country as of Monday morning, according to a tally by NBC News.

(Also Read: China's BF.7 Covid surge is infecting 37 million people a day? China stops publishing covid data)

It`s worth noting that this blizzard has caused more deaths to Erie County than the blizzard of 1977, which led to 23 storm-related deaths in western New York.

The snow is still dropping in the Buffalo area until Tuesday and up to eight to 12 inches of additional snowfall is expected in some areas, said Poloncarz in a briefing on Monday morning.

"This is not helpful as we`re trying to recover and clear off streets and get into areas that still don`t have a (snow) plow," said Poloncarz.

A state of emergency remains in effect across Erie County with a driving ban continuing in Buffalo city, according to Poloncarz.

It`s still a dangerous situation to be out and it`s way too early to say it`s over as the storm is back now, said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul in a briefing on Monday afternoon.

"Increasingly stormy weather to impact the West Coast through Tuesday before spreading across the Rockies ... Lingering lake-effect snows downwind from Great Lakes will become less intense and fade into Tuesday," said an advisory issued by the National Weather Service at 11 a.m. Monday.

Since last Wednesday, over 200 million people, or roughly 60 per cent of the US population, have come under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 556 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.