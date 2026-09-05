US blows up 3 Iranian oil tankers: What sparked the retaliation?

As per the latest post by CENTCOM, the US military has destroyed 3 Iranian oil tankers after IRGC missiles targeted two US Navy warships. Know more about the attack.

The United States has destroyed three Iranian oil tankers after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles towards two US Navy warships. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), no US personnel were reported injured in the attack. This led to a fresh escalation in the region and again disrupted commercial shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post shared by CENTCOM on X, commander Admiral Brad Cooper said, ''Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.'' The video features attacks of the US Navy on Iranian oil tankers.

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“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” — Adm. Brad Cooper,… pic.twitter.com/UGGcSGsUtd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 5, 2026

Which three Iranian oil tankers were destroyed ?

According to the CENTCOM video, US forces destroyed M/T Downy near Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask, and a third vessel, M/T Kylo, also known as Noxen, was destroyed in the Gulf of Oman.

''Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo (also known as the “Noxen”) in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship,'' he added.

Why did the US target the tankers?

The CENTCOM commander Cooper described the action as an economic response to the IRGC's attack on American naval assets. The US military also claimed that the 3 Iranian tankers were linked to a multi-billion-dollar 'shadow network' that finances the IRGC and its regional proxies.

Later, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth reshared the CENTCOM video and said that the United States would destroy Iranian oil tankers if Iran attacked US Navy ships. ''It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy. Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM,'' he said.