US' BIG statement on loss of Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, says, 'Ask...'

The government of the United States has refused to answer queries on the loss of Pakistan Air Force-operated F-16 fighter jets during Operation Sindoor -- the three-day-long conflict between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack. During an interaction with news outlet NDTV, the US Department stated, "We refer you to the Government of Pakistan to discuss its F-16s."

India, earlier, said that Pakistan lost a number of F-16 fighter jets during the intense battle during Operation Sindoor, between May 7 and May 10. In a major statement three months after the end of hostilities between the two neighbours, the Indian Air Force chief said, "Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield (was) one of the major airfields that was attacked. Here, there's an F-16 hangar.''

"One half of the hangar is gone. And I'm sure there were some aircraft inside which have got damaged there", he added. Providing details on the IAF ground strikes, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, "Three hangars that we attacked: Sukkur - UAV [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle] hangar, the Bholari hangar of the AEW&C [Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft] and Jacobabad - the F-16 hangar. We have an indication of at least one AEW&C in that AEW&C hangar and a few F-16s, which were under maintenance."

Singh added that six Pakistani aircrafts were killed during Operation Sindoor. "We have at least five fighters as confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT [Electronic Intelligence] aircraft or an AEW&C [Airborne Early Warning and Control] aircraft.''

Here's what Islamabad said

Islamabad has refuted New Delhi's claim. "If the truth is in question, let both sides open their aircraft inventories to independent verification - though we suspect this would lay bare the reality India seeks to obscure," Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said.