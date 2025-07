US' BIG statement on Israeli strikes in Syria's capital Damascus, says, 'We are very...'

The Israeli military on Wednesday, i.e., July 16, stated that it struck the entrance of the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus, adding that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, said they are “very concerned” about the Israeli strikes in Syria's Damascus on Wednesday, which killed one and injured at least 18, as per the Syrian Health Ministry. The Israeli military on Wednesday, i.e., July 16, stated that it struck the entrance of the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus, adding that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria.

“The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria. The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria", the IDF wrote in a post on 'X'.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Druze are a religious community that emerged in the 10th century as an offshoot of Ismailism. Of the estimated 1 million Druze globally, over half reside in Syria and the rest are primarily concentrated in Lebanon and Israel.

Clashes in Syria

Amid growing signs that Israel may extend its support to the Druze majority, clashes intensified in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Wednesday i.e., July 16, after a ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups broke down. According to Syria's defence ministry, local militias in Sweida violated the ceasefire which had been achieved on Tuesday, i.e., July 15.

“Military forces continue to respond to the source of fire inside the city of Sweida, while adhering to rules of engagement to protect residents, prevent harm, and ensure the safe return of those who left the city back to their homes,” the ministry said in a statement.

Why does Syria face violence?

The renewed violence in Syria follows the exile of President Bashar Assad in December by a rebel offensive, led by Islamist insurgent groups. The new leadership, largely composed of Sunni Muslim factions, has faced hurdles in achieving control over the nation. Minority communities, including the Druze, have been at loggerheads with the new government.

Tensions rose further in March when clashes between pro-Assad and government-aligned armed groups escalated, leaving hundreds dead.