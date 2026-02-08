FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

US big allegations on China: Secret nuclear test in 2020 after Galwan Valley clash with India; Beijing’s response

US has accused China of conducting a covert nuclear test in June 2020, raising concerns over global arms control after the New START Treaty’s expiry. China has denied the claims, calling them false narratives, as tensions rise over nuclear expansion and future treaties.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

US big allegations on China: Secret nuclear test in 2020 after Galwan Valley clash with India; Beijing’s response
United States has accused China of carrying out a clandestine nuclear explosive test on June 22, 2020, a charge that has added fresh strain to already tense global arms control dynamics. The allegation surfaced after the expiry of the New START Treaty framework and was raised by Washington at a Disarmament Conference in Geneva.

According to US officials, the alleged test took place just days after the deadly confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

Claims Raised at Geneva Conference

Speaking at the conference, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno claimed that American intelligence had evidence suggesting China had conducted nuclear explosive tests with measurable yields. He alleged that Beijing attempted to obscure these activities through techniques designed to weaken seismic detection, thereby avoiding international scrutiny.

DiNanno asserted that such actions violate long-standing commitments related to nuclear test bans and reflect a broader pattern of opacity in China’s nuclear programme.

New START Treaty and Growing Nuclear Tensions

The New START Treaty, signed in 2010 by then-US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, placed limits on the number of deployed nuclear warheads and delivery systems held by the United States and Russia. While the treaty constrained American nuclear forces in full, US officials have pointed out that China’s arsenal was not subject to any of its provisions.

With the treaty’s framework set to lapse in 2026, DiNanno warned that the global arms control system no longer reflects current realities, citing rapid nuclear expansion by China and continued development of diverse nuclear systems by Russia. He stressed that these developments give the US reason to rethink its deterrence posture.

China Rejects ‘False Narratives’

China has firmly rejected the US allegations, accusing Washington of exaggerating the so-called “China nuclear threat.” China’s ambassador for disarmament, Shen Jian, stated that Beijing has consistently acted responsibly on nuclear matters and blamed the US for escalating the arms race.

While US officials estimate that China’s nuclear stockpile could exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030, Beijing maintains that its arsenal remains far smaller than those of the US and Russia. China has also reiterated that it will not join trilateral arms control negotiations at this stage.

Uncertain Future of Arms Control

Both China and the US have signed but not ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which prohibits nuclear explosive testing. Russia ratified the treaty but withdrew its ratification in 2023.

As the New START Treaty approaches its end, US President Donald Trump has indicated interest in a future agreement that includes China. However, Beijing has repeatedly stated that it sees no basis for participation, citing the imbalance in nuclear stockpiles.

With accusations, denials, and diplomatic friction mounting, the future of global nuclear arms control remains increasingly uncertain.

