US bases failed to provide security, became source of instability, damaged and unusable: Iran IRGC Spokesman

Sardar Hoseiin Mohebbi, spokesperson for the IRGC, stated at an IRNA press conference that US military bases in the region have failed to provide security, have become sources of insecurity and cannot defend themselves. Most of these bases are now heavily damaged and unusable.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Sardar Hoseein Mohebbi on Tuesday said that US military bases in the region had failed to provide security and had instead become a source of instability, while asserting Iran would continue maintaining ties with neighbouring countries despite US economic restrictions.

According to Iranian state news agency IRNA, Mohebbi made the remarks during a press conference in Tehran.

US bases became source of insecurity, says IRGC

Addressing neighbouring countries, Mohebbi said that governments and people in the region had come to realise that the presence of US military bases did not provide security.

"In a message to neighbours, I believe that the governments and nations of the region have come to realise that US Bases not only fail to provide security, but are themselves a source of insecurity," he said.

Mohebbi said that the United States had invested heavily in military infrastructure and weaponry in the region while claiming to safeguard regional security.

'Couldn't even defend themselves, not worth rebuilding'

Launching sharp attack on US military presence, Mohebbi claimed American bases could not even protect themselves during recent conflicts.

He said, "By pouring trillions of dollars into the region and stationing extensive military infrastructure and weaponry there, the United States claimed to be safeguarding regional security. In reality, these bases not only failed to do so, they turned into a source of instability."

"These bases couldn't even defend themselves; most are damaged, unusable, and not worth rebuilding for the US," he added.

The remarks come after Iran targeted US bases in the region following February 28 joint US-Israel strikes on Iran that killed then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

IRGC hails Mecca Joint Defence Agreement of Saudi, Pakistan, Turkey

Mohebbi also referred to the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, saying it represented an approach in which regional countries themselves could provide security without foreign interference.

He said, "In our view, the 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' concluded between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey is an effective step toward providing security by the regional countries themselves and cutting off the hands of foreigners."

The pact is being seen as new regional security architecture excluding US presence.

On US economic blockade, Iran says 'we won't be idle'

On US attempts of "economic blockade", Mohebbi said that Iran had already taken measures to prevent "serious harm" and would not remain passive.

"Under any circumstances, we won't be idle or indifferent. We have multiple measures, and we've already implemented some to prevent serious harm," he said.

He added that despite sanctions, Iran would continue maintaining and strengthening ties with its neighbouring countries