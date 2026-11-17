Several banks in the United States faced major service disruptions as customers struggled to access their accounts. Here's what caused the outage and how people across the US were affected.

Several banks in the United States faced service disruptions, as customers reported problems accessing their accounts online and conducting transactions on Monday. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, customers of Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Zelle, JP Morgan, US Bank experienced disruptions on November 16.

A spokesperson from Chase Bank ruled out a cyberattack and blamed a technical glitch for the disruption in services. ''Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete, but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later,'' Chase spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson from US Bank claimed that their systems were not directly impacted and said, "Clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.''

Was the US banking disruption a cyberattack?

Chase ruled out a cyberattack as the reason behind this delay in transacting, and cited only a technical issue for the disruption in services. Some Chase customers reported that they received a message which read, ''Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later.''

Are all recent outages connected?

For those unversed, the US has witnessed three major disruptions affecting essential services over the last few days. Recently, a communication failure in the US air traffic control system forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to stop flight departures nationwide for several hours.

Later, Microsoft users faced disruptions worldwide while using services like Outlook, Teams, and Copilot. Now, customers of major American banks have reported issues accessing their accounts and making transactions.

While these outages raised concerns about the security and reliability of the technology in each sector, there is no common link established between these disruptions.