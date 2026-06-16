US B-52 bomber crash kills all 8 onboard at California Air Force Base: Why 70-year-old aircraft is still flying

Although the Air Force has been flying B-52 bombers for more than 70 years, testing out new equipment on a plane can create new challenges, says Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti, according to AP.

In a devastating incident, all 8 people on board a B-52 bomber were killed in a crash at a U.S. Air Force base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. The deceased included government contractors, uniformed military, and Boeing confirmed two of its employees were onboard. Col. James Hayes: “We lost eight great Americans," as reported by AP.

US B-52 Bomber Crash: What happened? Flight control malfunction suspected

The aircraft, a B-52 bomber, crashed shortly after takeoff at 11:20 a.m. Monday, at Edwards Air Force Base, Southern California’s Mojave Desert, 100 miles north of Los Angeles, in a routine test mission at the runway. The aerial footage showed virtually nothing left of the aircraft, and black smoke rose from a large swath of charred desert near the runway on the base, with emergency vehicles nearby.

While the cause of the crash is not immediately clear, the investigation could take up to 6 months. Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti suspects a flight control malfunction, possible controls rigged wrong after maintenance, an engine problem, or a test equipment failure. He notes that the flight tests are riskier than normal operations, according to AP reports.

The B-52 Stratofortress forms the backbone of America’s long-range bomber fleet. It is a long-range bomber used for a variety of military missions. Capable of subsonic speeds and altitudes of 50,000 feet, it was supporting the “radar modernisation program.” It has been in service since 1955, built for conventional and nuclear weapons and used in US conflicts from Vietnam to Iran.

In 2025, Boeing delivered a B-52 to Edwards Air Force Base fitted with a new Active Electronically Scanned Array radar to replace its old system. The Air Force planned ground and flight tests through 2026 to decide on fleet-wide upgrades. It’s not yet confirmed if the crashed bomber on Monday was the same radar-modernised aircraft.

Although the Air Force has been flying B-52 bombers for more than 70 years, testing out new equipment on a plane can create new challenges.“A flight test is always riskier than normal operations, so that’s why you have specially trained test pilots, and you should have other safety protocols,” Guzzetti said, as per AP.

B-52 Stratofortress, a 70-year-old aircraft; why is it still flying?

According to MigFlug, the B-52 Stratofortress outlasts newer bombers like the B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit because it was overbuilt. While B-1B airframes wore out fast from low-level flying and cost $10-30M each to keep flightworthy, B-52s have fewer flight hours relative to structural life and are much cheaper to operate.

Its huge payload capacity also makes it ideal for standoff missiles, so they don’t need to penetrate enemy defences. Air Force leaders call it a “testament to adaptability” - only the airframe and landing gear remain original after decades of avionics, weapons, and comms upgrades. That durability is so extreme that at Minot AFB, Capt. Daniel Welch flew B-52s in 2011 in the same squadron his grandfather commanded in Vietnam, and his father flew in the Cold War. Some airframes may have served all three.

The Air Force plans for the upgraded B-52J to fly into the 2050s, potentially letting a 4th generation of the same family fly it. Unofficially nicknamed “BUFF” - Big Ugly Fat Fellow - the B-52 has outlived every bomber meant to replace it: B-58, XB-70, and even the B-1 in its original role. As aviation historian Walter J. Boyne put it: “It just keeps adapting.”