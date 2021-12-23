US authorises first oral drug to treat COVID-19 at home, know how Pfizer's Paxlovid will work

The US health regulators on Wednesday authorised the first COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, which is manufactured by drug company Pfizer. This comes amid flurry of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisation and deaths in the US with fear of Omicron overwhelming hospitals.

Paxlovid pill is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections. The drug is seen as promising new oral treatment that can be taken upon onset of symptoms at home to help prevent COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths. However, initial supplies will be extremely limited.

Pfizer's Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients. It is also a preferred option because of its mild side effects and superior effectiveness. All of the previously authorised drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection.

On the other hand, Merck's Molnupiravir drug, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics was shown to reduce hospitalisations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

FDA guidelines for the oral drug

The Food and Drug Administration authorised Pfizer's drug for adults and children ages 12 and older.

Paxlovid drug can be given to people with a positive COVID-19 test and who show early symptoms.

Paxlovid has only proven effective if given within five days of symptoms appearing.

Those who face the highest risks of hospitalisation and are showing early symptoms can be given the pill.

Paxlovid pill can be given to older people and those with conditions like obesity and heart disease.

Pfizer's Paxlovid drug is not recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems.

Children eligible for the Paxlovid drug must weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms).

Pfizer and Merck pills are expected to be effective against Omicron because they don't target the spike protein.

It is the spike protein where most of the variant's worrisome mutations reside.