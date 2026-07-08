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US Attacks On Iran: IRIB says civilians targeted, President Pezeshkian returns from Iraq

President Pezeshkian return came as the United States launched a series of military strikes against Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 07:29 AM IST

US Attacks On Iran: IRIB says civilians targeted, President Pezeshkian returns from Iraq
US Attacks On Iran: IRIB says civilians targeted, President Pezeshkian returns from Iraq(Source: ANI)
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Most of the United States attacks in southern Iran 'targeted civilian areas,' said Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, claiming that several people were wounded by shrapnel from an “enemy projectile” that struck a commercial dock in the southern port of Sirik. The US, meanwhile, said its military had targeted Iranian missile and defence systems in the latest strikes. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed Iraq and is returning to Tehran, CNN reported, citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Several explosions were reported near Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran, while Iranian state media also reported blasts east and west of Bandar Abbas. Iranian media said multiple explosions occurred at Sirik port after projectiles struck commercial and fishing piers, according to Al Jazeera.

Pezeshkian had travelled to the Iraqi city of Najaf to attend the multi-day funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose body arrived in the city on Tuesday. Pezeshkian left Najaf in the early hours of Wednesday (local time) after concluding his visit to Iraq, CNN reported, citing the state news agency IRNA. His return came as the United States launched a series of military strikes against Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United States launched a series of military strikes against Iran.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway."

CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out after Iran allegedly attacked three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, adding that "Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

 

(With ANI inputs)

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