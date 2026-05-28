US attacks military targets inside Iran hours after draft peace agreement surfaces, what next?

These strikes, which had not been reported before, occurred while talks were underway to end a three month old war. The conflict has killed thousands and driven global energy prices sharply higher since it started on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks.

The US military launched new overnight strikes in Iran on a site seen as a threat to US forces and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told Reuters Wednesday.

The official, who requested anonymity, added that the US military also intercepted and downed several Iranian drones that presented a similar risk.

These strikes, which had not been reported before, occurred while talks were underway to end a three month old war. The conflict has killed thousands and driven global energy prices sharply higher since it started on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian state media report claiming that Iran and Oman would jointly oversee shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under a peace agreement. Trump stated that the waterway would stay open.

In a post on X, the White House said, "This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they "released" is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER."

The US last conducted what it described as defensive strikes against Iran on Monday, which Iran called a breach of the countries' fragile ceasefire. According to US Central Command, the targets included vessels trying to lay mines and missile launch sites that threatened US forces.