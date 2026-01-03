US attack on Venezuela triggers spike in late-night pizza orders near Pentagon: What does this mean?

Pentagon Pizza Report, an account that monitors such activity and reports on X, highlighted a sudden surge in footfall at Pizzato Pizza early Saturday morning. Here's more on this.

US attacked Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday.

When the United States launched a massive attack on Caracas, Venezuela, a pizza outlet near the Pentagon saw an unusually large increase in orders late Saturday night, January 3.

High activity and sales at fast-food chains near the US military headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, often indicate one thing: US security is on high alert and working.

Pentagon Pizza Report, an account that monitors such activity and reports on X, highlighted a sudden surge in footfall at Pizzato Pizza early Saturday morning.

"Pizzato Pizza, a late-night pizza restaurant near the Pentagon, has suddenly seen a significant increase in customers. As of 2:04 a.m. (Eastern Time)," it wrote.

In another post, X account reported that activity at the pizza outlet continued until 3:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interestingly, the Pentagon Pizza report later updated that after seeing a surge in traffic for about an hour and a half, the outlet was "completely empty and reporting almost zero traffic" at 3:44 a.m. Eastern Time.

In June of last year, the fast-food chain located near the Pentagon saw a similar surge when Israel was planning to launch airstrikes on Iran under Operation Lion.

US Attacks Venezuela

In a post on his social media platform, Truthout, US President Donald Trump reported that his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been "captured" and "deported." This incident occurred after the US "successfully" carried out a large-scale attack against Venezuela.

"This operation was conducted in cooperation with US law enforcement agencies," Trump wrote, adding that a press conference would be held at Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. local time.

Hours before Trump's official announcement, loud explosions were heard around Caracas, the Venezuelan capital. The incident began around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Several photos and videos on social media showed several buildings on fire across the city. Power was cut off near a major military base in the southern part of Caracas. This is the first direct US intervention in a Latin American country since the 1989 invasion of Panama to oust Manuel Noriega from power.

Venezuela's Reaction

Declaring a national emergency, the Venezuelan government strongly criticised the US "military aggression."

President Maduro's government stated that it "rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression carried out by the current government of the United States against Venezuelan soil and people."

The US President recently accused Maduro of leading a drug cartel and said that it would be "wise" for Maduro to step down.

Last month, when asked by reporters whether Washington's threats were aimed at forcing Maduro to step down after 12 years in power, Trump said: "It's up to him what he wants to do. I think he would be wise to do that."

"If he wants to do something – if he takes a tough stand, it will be the last time he takes a tough stand," the US president said, quoted by AFP.

Also read: Who is Cilia Flores, wife of Maduro 'captured' by US in Trump's 'invasion' of Venezuela?