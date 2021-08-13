US approves booster dose for those with weak immune system - know countries that are giving third dose

The US has approved a COVID-19 booster dose for people with weakened immune systems. The order was issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This will affect around 10 million people, including transplant recipients and cancer patients. Many other countries have also begun giving a booster dose to groups of people with a compromised immune system.

On Friday, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccines panel will hold a meeting to discuss the issue of booster vaccines. If approved, then boosters could become available in the US by this weekend.

Experts are of the opinion that the vaccines available in the market may not sufficiently protect people with a weakened immune system. And thus a booster dose may be required in such cases. On Thursday, US disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said boosters may only be needed for those whose immune systems are low.

Scientists have also found that the third booster dose will not only be an effective way to protect people from the existing deadly variants of the COVID-19, but also against the probable future variants.

The decision to give a booster dose comes at a time when some evidence has come up that antibody protection from COVID-19 vaccines may not be lasting and wear off with time. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has asked countries not to begin giving booster doses until at least the end of September to allow every country to vaccinate at least 10% of their population.

Countries giving booster doses

Israel has already provided booster shots to people over 60 who were vaccinated at least five months ago.

The UK, France, and Germany have plans to begin distributing booster doses to people starting in September.

Chile began giving booster shots on Wednesday to people vaccinated with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, including the elderly.

Countries like Sweden, the UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea are planning a booster rollout.