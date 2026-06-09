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US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz; Donald Trump says crew safe

A US Army Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, but President Trump confirmed the pilots are safe. The cause remains unclear, with investigations ongoing.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

US Apache helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz; Donald Trump says crew safe
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A US Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz on Monday, prompting concerns amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. However, President Donald Trump quickly reassured the public that both crew members were rescued safely and did not suffer any injuries.

The incident was first reported by media outlets citing officials familiar with the matter. While the helicopter's crew was successfully recovered, authorities have yet to determine what caused the crash. Investigators are examining several possibilities, including mechanical failure, operational issues, or hostile action. No official conclusion has been announced so far.

Trump promises investigation report

Speaking to reporters at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Trump confirmed that the pilots were safe and said a formal report on the incident would be released soon.

'The pilots are fine. Nobody was injured,' the president told journalists, while declining to speculate on the cause of the crash before the investigation is completed.

The crash occurred near one of the world's most critical maritime routes. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a major artery for global energy supplies, and any disruption in the region often draws international attention because of its potential impact on oil markets and global trade.

Apache helicopters play key role in operations

Apache helicopters have been heavily used by US forces operating in the region. They have played a significant role in monitoring shipping lanes, supporting military operations, and protecting strategic assets amid the ongoing standoff involving Iran and its regional allies.

The crash comes at a particularly sensitive moment, with the region still recovering from recent exchanges of fire involving Iran and Israel. Although a ceasefire remains in place, tensions continue to simmer, raising concerns about the possibility of renewed confrontation.

Trump optimistic about Iran talks

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the helicopter incident, Trump expressed confidence that diplomatic efforts with Iran could soon produce results. He suggested that negotiations were progressing and indicated that an agreement could be reached in the coming days, though he did not provide specific details.

For now, officials remain focused on determining what caused the crash while monitoring the fragile security situation across the region.

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