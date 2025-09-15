US announces 15% global tariffs, President Donald Trump says, ‘effective immediately’; Will India pay?

US President Donald Trump said that he is raising the 10% worldwide tariff on countries announced on Friday to 15%. The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled against most of his sweeping tariff measures.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he is raising the 10% worldwide tariff on countries announced yesterday “to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump also said that during “the next short number of months”, his Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue "the extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again".

“Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump said.

“During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post added.

In a major blow to Trump's signature trade policy, the US Supreme Court on Friday ruled against most of his sweeping tariff measures. Trump later signed an order making 10 per cent global tariff on all countries, effective “almost immediately”.

A White House official told ANI on Friday that India is expected to pay this tariff, and this new tariff will remain in place until another authority is invoked, emphasising the expectation that trade partners abide by US trade deals. “Yes, 10% until another authority is invoked,” the White House Official stated when asked whether India will have to pay 10 per cent tariffs and whether they will replace previous tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The official also advised all the trade partners to abide by the trade deals.

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.

Terming SC's ruling as a “terrible decision”, Trump on Friday announced he would sign an executive order for a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits.





