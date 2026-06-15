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US-Iran peace deal: Trump, Khamenei reach agreement to end war, signing on Friday; world leaders welcome 'major step'

E4 nations, including the United ​Kingdom, France, Germany ‌and Italy, are prepared ​to lift sanctions on ⁠Iran in ​response to steps ​on its nuclear program after the US and ​Iran reached a ​deal to end their war. More details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

US-Iran peace deal: Trump, Khamenei reach agreement to end war, signing on Friday; world leaders welcome 'major step'
Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei (Source: ANI)
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In a breakthrough, the United States and Iran have agreed on a framework to end their war, halt the blockade, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, officials said, as reported by Reuters. The global leaders have welcomed the development, which has sent oil prices down, and are eyeing the fate of Iran's nuclear program to further negotiations.

US-Iran peace deal reached, signing in Switzerland

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says a “peace deal” between the US and Iran has been reached and is “now in place” with the signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. US President Donald Trump says the agreement with Iran “is now complete” and announces an end to Washington’s naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the deal will bring peace and security to the whole region. "Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The agreement, confirmed by Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, will immediately end the four-month-long war between Iran and the US that began on February 28, 2026. He added that Iran would first verify whether the US had fulfilled its obligations regarding "ending the war, lifting the blockade, and releasing assets" before entering the next phase of negotiations. Gharibabadi said Iran had incorporated all of its key positions into the draft memorandum of understanding and stressed that the document should not be interpreted as a sign of trust in Washington."This memorandum of understanding does not mean trusting the enemy," he said in remarks reported by Al Jazeera. 

Key details of the US-Iran peace deal: 

While the precise terms were not immediately known, the peace deal calls for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for ⁠global oil and gas supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would open. The US will end its naval blockade of Iranian ports. A 60-day window is now set for more negotiations, including future talks that will focus on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of economic sanctions.

E4 nations, including the United ​Kingdom, France, Germany ‌and Italy, said they were prepared ​to lift sanctions on ⁠Iran in ​response to steps ​on its nuclear program after the US and ​Iran reached a ​deal to end their war. "Iran ‌must ⁠never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready ​to work ​with ⁠the US, Iran and ​the IAEA to ​this ⁠end," the leaders of the ⁠countries ​said in ​a joint statement

 

Qatar, France, Japan, Germany and other nations welcome the US-Iran peace deal

Qatar credited its partnership with Pakistan in helping a memorandum of understanding come to fruition, following intense mediation in recent days.

“The State of Qatar welcomes the agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran on addressing the outstanding issues between them, including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and considers it an important step towards consolidating sustainable peace and promoting economic growth regionally and internationally,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.


"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the ​Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step ​towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," said a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Joint statement from E4 leaders Britain, France, Germany ⁠and Italy reads, "Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the U.S., Iran ​and the IAEA to this end."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote, "The Australian Government welcomes the agreement by the United ​States and Iran. Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be. Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be ​essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement."

Japan, New Zealand and Germany 

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called it a “major step” toward a broader agreement. She said she hoped the MoU “will be steadily implemented, that free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will be actually ensured, and that a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue and other matters will be realised at the earliest possible date”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated the leaders of Iran and the US, saying the deal could pave the way for a broader breakthrough. He added: “This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East.”

New Zealand‘s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he hopes to see swift implementation, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. “We urge all parties to continue the positive momentum. While the situation remains fragile, this is a constructive step towards addressing decades-long challenges,” he wrote on X.

 

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