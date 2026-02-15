FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Missing India student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far

Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp messages of Lord Shiva’s blessings for your family and friends

US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva on Feb 17

Gold, silver prices today, February 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bangladesh invites PM Modi for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony; Will he attend?

O Romeo box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer sees significant jump on Valentine's Day, earns over Rs 10 crore

T20 World Cup 2026: Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of IND vs PAK match, watch

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action during practice ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Missing India student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far

Missing India student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks sil

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeWorld

WORLD

US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva on Feb 17

This comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump emphasising the need for a deal with Iran, and warning that failure to reach an agreement could be "traumatic."

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 07:07 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva on Feb 17
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States and Iran are expected to hold the next round of talks over the nuclear deal on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, CNN reported.

According to CNN, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to attend the meetings. This comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump emphasising the need for a deal with Iran, and warning that failure to reach an agreement could be "traumatic."

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (local time), Trump described his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "very good" and said, "We have to make a deal, otherwise it is going to be very traumatic (for Iran) and I don't want it to happen... If they don't make a deal, it is going to be a different story. We had a very good meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Iran-US previous talks

Iran and the United States held the previous rounds of nuclear talks in April 2025 in Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy.

However, on June 21-22, 2025, under 'Operation Midnight Hammer', the United States conducted strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, targeting three key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran strongly condemned the operations, denouncing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The Iranian nuclear deal dates back to July 2015, when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and several world powers, including the United States, which capped Tehran's enrichment level at 3.67 per cent and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms.

The deal collapsed in 2018 with Trump's unilateral withdrawal of the US from the accord. Meanwhile, according to the Russian news agency TASS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia, and the US would be held in Geneva on February 17-18. 

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Missing India student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far
Missing India student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp messages of Lord Shiva’s blessings for your family and friends
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp messages to share loved ones
US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva on Feb 17
US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva
Gold, silver prices today, February 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, February 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Bangladesh invites PM Modi for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony; Will he attend?
Bangladesh invites PM Modi for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement