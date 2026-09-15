US Ambassador Sergio Gor at Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Absolutely incredible, honoured to be here’| Watch

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Monday and offered prayers during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined thousands of devotees at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday as the city celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. Gor visited the pandal and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Speaking to ANI, the US envoy said he was honoured to be invited and praised the atmosphere at the iconic pandal.

'The energy is incredible'

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, says, "It's absolutely incredible. I'm honored to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is… https://t.co/tvNSoiS8e3 pic.twitter.com/cHDh3j52KM — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

Describing his experience, Gor said the atmosphere at Lalbaugcha Raja was difficult to put into words and encouraged people who have never visited the pandal to experience the celebrations themselves.

"It's absolutely incredible. I'm honoured to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come," he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, visits Lalbaugcha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and offers prayers. pic.twitter.com/zEIriCNSNy — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

Mumbai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across Maharashtra and several other parts of India. The 10-day festival sees devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes and visit public pandals to offer prayers.

Mumbai remains one of the main centres of the celebrations, with large crowds visiting popular pandals across the city. Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most prominent of them, drawing devotees who chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' while seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja's long history

The famous idol is associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl. The mandal was established in 1934 and has since become a major part of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi tradition.

The Kambli family has been associated with maintaining the idol for more than eight decades, continuing a tradition that has become closely linked with the identity of Lalbaugcha Raja.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi. The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha, who is widely worshipped as the deity of wisdom and intelligence and as the remover of obstacles and the God of new beginnings.