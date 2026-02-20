US Alien Files: Donald Trump directs agencies to release files on UFOs, extraterrestrial life; What is mystery around Area 51?

Was RSS chief targeted? Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones at Hardoi in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here
WORLD
US President Donald Trump announced that he has directed the US agencies, including the defence department, to "begin the process of identifying and releasing" government records and files on aliens and extraterrestrial life. He also said that files on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) will also be released for Public. This comes after US 'Area 51' has drawn massive interest over its mystery and speculations of aliens being captured there.
Trump made the declaration in a post on Truth Social. He wrote, "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"
Area 51, is US Air Force facility in the Nevada desert, 85 miles (135km) north of Las Vegas, which is infamous for several UFO, aliens captured and extraterrestrial conspiracies. However, the secrecy of this area is extremely high as it is It is also illegal to fly over it.
