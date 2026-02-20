FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US Alien Files: Donald Trump directs agencies to release files on UFOs, extraterrestrial life; What is mystery around Area 51?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

US President Donald Trump announced that he has directed the US agencies, including the defence department, to "begin the process of identifying and releasing" government records and files on aliens and extraterrestrial life. He also said that files on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) will also be released for Public. This comes after US 'Area 51' has drawn massive interest over its mystery and speculations of aliens being captured there.

Trump made the declaration in a post on Truth Social. He wrote, "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

What is the mystery around Area 51?

Area 51, is US Air Force facility in the Nevada desert, 85 miles (135km) north of Las Vegas, which is infamous for several UFO, aliens captured and extraterrestrial conspiracies. However, the secrecy of this area is extremely high as it is It is also illegal to fly over it.

ALSO READ: Barack Obama leaked 'classified information' about Aliens? Donald Trump says former US president made big mistake

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
