US airspace to be banned for Russian use by Wednesday-end

The US Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration said orders blocking Russian aircraft and airlines from entering and using all US airspace will be fully in effect by the end of Wednesday.

The orders suspend operations of all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, any Russian citizen. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights that will "effectively closing US air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft," the department said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden sharply criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and led a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people in a State of the Union speech that he rewrote to address Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden stood in the chamber of the House of Representatives for his first formal State of the Union speech, looking to reset his presidency after the first year in office marked by rapid economic growth and trillions of dollars in new programs, but beset by the highest inflation in 40 years and a lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The annual speech to Congress gave Biden a platform to highlight his agenda, reassure fretful Americans, and seek to boost his sluggish poll numbers amid dire warnings his fellow Democrats could face losses in November congressional elections.

"Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said.

"Throughout our history, we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden said in excerpts of his address released by the White House.