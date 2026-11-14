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US airports hit by major disruption as FAA issues nationwide ground stop, thousands of flights affected

Several thousand passengers across the United States faced travel disruption following a major communication outage. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 06:56 AM IST

US airports hit by major disruption as FAA issues nationwide ground stop, thousands of flights affected
FAA grounds US flights after communication outage. (AI-Generated)
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A major disruption took place in air travel across the United States on Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop following communication issues at regional air traffic control centres. This has affected thousands of scheduled flights as several thousand passengers faced delays, cancellations, and uncertainty at airports across the US.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has confirmed the development through a post on X and called it a 'temporary telecommunications outage'. ''The FAA News issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centres. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,'' Duffy said.

''There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution of flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis,'' the FAA said on X.

As per FAA News, Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Secretary Sean Duffy are set to address the nation over the issue. Earlier, the US Homeland Security Secretary Mullin said that there was no indication that the nationwide aviation disruption had been triggered by a threat to the country.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, he said that all flights had been accounted for and assured that passengers are safe. ''Everybody's safe. The flights are accounted for. This is not another 9/11. It's going to take some time. You just can't rule out anything at this point. We are going through that process. Everybody is safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they're flying,'' he said.

Mullin also said that the ground stop was a precautionary decision and added, ''This was a telecommunication outage throughout FAA. Out of an abundance of caution, we have grounded all the flights. There is no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack.''

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