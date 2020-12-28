US bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

China has watched with growing alarm as the United States has stepped up its backing for Taiwan and its criticism of Beijing's rule in Tibet.

China expressed anger on Monday (December 28) after US President Donald Trump signed into law measures to further bolster support for Taiwan and Tibet, which had been included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

China has watched with growing alarm as the United States has stepped up its backing for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and its criticism of Beijing's rule in remote Tibet, further straining a relationship under intense pressure over trade, human rights and other issues.

The Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 and Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 both contain language objectionable to China, including U.S. support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in United Nations bodies and regular arms sales.

On Tibet, which China has ruled with an iron fist since 1950, the act says sanctions should be put on Chinese officials who interfere in the selection of the exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's successor.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China was opposed to both acts.