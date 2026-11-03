US aid to Israel to end after 2026? Trump's announcement draws criticism from Israeli opposition

In a major shift in US policy towards Israel, President Donald Trump has said Washington will end its annual financial aid to the country by the end of this year. Here's what happened.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a shocking announcement when he said that Washington will end its USD 4 billion annual assistance to Israel by the end of 2026, claiming that the Middle East nation no longer requires it. Yes, you read it right! In an interview with Fox News on November 3, Trump said, ''We were giving $4 billion, we are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year.''

Explaining the reason behind this decision, he added, ''They don't need it. Israel is a very thriving country.'' Meanwhile, Trump also said that Israel would remain free to purchase American weapons and military equipment even after the assistance ends.

Existing US aid arrangement with Israel

Reportedly, the United States currently provides $3.8 billion to Israel in annual military assistance under a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2016 during Barack Obama's administration. It covers the period from 2019 to 2028.

However, Israel and the US have been discussing what their security assistance would look like recently after the expiry of the current agreement.

Yair Golan warns of impact on Israel's security

After Trump's announcement, Netanyahu's office is yet to respond to the decision; however, a spokesperson from the Israeli PM office said that he was unaware of the announcement and would look into it.

Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan criticised the decision, warning that it could hurt the country's security and quality of life. In a post on X, he called the move a 'severe blow' and wrote, ''Precisely at a time when Israel's defense expenditures have reached enormous proportions, when Israel needs to replenish its offensive weapons stockpiles, and when its air defense capabilities have eroded after such a prolonged war—Netanyahu chalks up yet another colossal failure on his record. The halt in American aid is a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country, because funding security needs at such a critical juncture will fall solely on the Israeli public.''

דווקא בתקופה שההוצאות הביטחוניות של ישראל הגיעו למימדים עצומים, שישראל צריכה להשלים את מלאי הנשק ההתקפי שלה, ושיכולות ההגנה האווירית נשחקו אחרי מלחמה כל כך ארוכה - נתניהו רושם עוד כישלון עצום על שמו. הפסקת הסיוע האמריקאי הוא נזק כבד לביטחון ישראל ולאיכות החיים במדינה, כי מימון צורכי הביטחון בעת כל כך קריטית, יפלו אך ורק על הציבור הישראלי. ראש ממשלה אחראי היה נאבק להגדלת הסיוע האמריקאי, לא מחסל אותו. נתניהו מעמיק את המשבר הביטחוני והכלכלי ומסכן את עתידה של ישראל. — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) November 3, 2026

''A responsible prime minister would fight to increase American aid, not dismantle it. Netanyahu is deepening the security and economic crisis and endangering Israel's future,'' he added.

For those unversed, Netanyahu had previously expressed his intentions to reduce Israel's dependence on military assistance from the US.