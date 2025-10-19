FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

US: Active shooter at Oklahoma State University, three injured

An active shooter in a dorm at Oklahoma State University on Sunday morning, i.e., October 19, left three people injured, the New York Post reported.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 08:17 PM IST

US: Active shooter at Oklahoma State University, three injured
Representative Image
An active shooter in a dorm at Oklahoma State University on Sunday morning, i.e., October 19, left three people injured, the New York Post reported. As per the report, the shooting took place in the early hours of the morning at a residential hall on the campus in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The media outlet quoted the police as saying that at least one of the victims is a student. "At approximately 3:40 a.m., the OSU Police Department responded to Carreker East residential hall after shooting victims reported the incident," the official OSU Police and Safety account wrote in a post on X.

"There were multiple victims, one of which is known to be an OSU student. All are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa," read the post, adding, "Initial reports indicate a large, private party occurred at an off-campus location. After the gathering disbanded, some attendees returned to Carreker East where the shooting occurred". 

Meanwhile, a probe is underway into the matter. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

 

